¡ESPECTÁCULO! Estos son los ganadores de People’s Choice Awards 2024

En una noche memorable para la industria del entretenimiento, People’s Choice Awards 2024 congregó a destacadas figuras del medio para celebrar un año sin igual en cultura pop. Este notable evento, presidido por el reconocido actor Simu Liu (conocido por su papel en Barbie), premió a los artistas y creaciones que marcaron el último año.
La tradicional ceremonia que año tras año reconoce lo mejor en el ámbito de la música, cine, televisión y redes sociales, se destacó en esta ocasión por su gala cargada de emociones y momentos inolvidables. Celebrada con una producción de primer nivel, no solo rindió homenaje a los talentos destacados, sino que también sirvió como punto de encuentro para celebridades y creativos de diversas áreas del entretenimiento. La elección de Simu como anfitrión subrayó la tendencia de la ceremonia hacia figuras emergentes y queridas por el público, lo que consolida su relevancia en la cultura popular contemporánea.
La importancia de este evento radica en su capacidad para reflejar las preferencias y tendencias actuales del público, ofreciendo una plataforma para que artistas y obras sean reconocidos por su impacto en la cultura popular. La lista de galardonados constituye un reflejo de los gustos y movimientos predominantes dentro del entretenimiento a nivel mundial, reafirmando el papel de la premiación como un termómetro del éxito popular.
Ganadores en CINE
Película del año
Barbie (Ganador)
Fast X
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Taylor Swift | The eras tour film
The Little Mermaid
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Película de acción del año
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Fast X
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Ganador)
The Marvels
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Película cómica del año
80 for Brady
Anyone but You
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Asteroid City
Barbie (Ganador)
Cocaine Bear
No Hard Feelings
Wonka
Película dramática del año
Creed III
Five Nights at Freddy’s
Killers of the Flower Moon
Leave the World Behind
M3GAN
Oppenheimer (Ganador)
Scream VI
The Color Purple
Estrella de cine masculina del año
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
Ryan Gosling, Barbie (Ganador)
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Estrella de cine femenina del año
Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid
Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
Margot Robbie, Barbie (Ganador)
Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Estrella de cine de acción del año
Brie Larson, The Marvels
Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone
Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Ganador)
Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Estrella de cine de comedia del año
Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
Glen Powell, Anyone but You
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings (Ganador)
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City
Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Estrella de cine dramático del año
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi, Priscilla
Jenna Ortega, Scream VI (Ganador)
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
Actuación cinematográfica del año
America Ferrera, Barbie (Ganador)
Charles Melton, May December
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid
Natalie Portman, May December
Simu Liu, Barbie
Viola Davis, Air
Ganadores en TELEVISIÓN
Programa del año
Grey’s Anatomy (Ganador)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Only Murders in the Building
Saturday Night Live
Ted Lasso
The Bear
The Last of Us
Vanderpump Rules
Programa de comedia del año
Abbott Elementary
And Just Like That…Never Have I Ever
Only Murders in the Building (Ganador)
Saturday Night Live
Ted Lasso
The Bear
Young Sheldon
Programa dramático del año
Chicago Fire
Ginny & Georgia
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Outer Banks
Succession
The Last of Us (Ganador)
The Morning Show
Programa de ciencia ficción y fantasía del año
Ahsoka
American Horror Story: Delicate
Black Mirror
Ghosts
Loki (Ganador)
Secret Invasion
The Mandalorian
The Witcher
Reality show del año
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
Below Deck
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Selling Sunset
The Kardashians (Ganador)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Vanderpump Rules
Programa de competición del año
America’s Got Talent
American Idol
Big Brother
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Squid Game: The Challenge
The Voice (Ganador)
Mejor serie del año para maratonear
Beef
Citadel
Jury Duty
Love Is Blind
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
The Crown
The Night Agent
The Summer I Turned Pretty (Ganador)
Estrella masculina de TV del año
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (Ganador)
Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Tom Hiddleston, Loki
Estrella femenina de TV del año
Ali Wong, Beef
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show (Ganador)
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Estrella de comedia de TV del año
Ali Wong, Beef
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (Ganador)
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Estrella de drama de TV del año
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show (Ganador)
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Actuación televisiva del año
Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Billie Eilish, Swarm (Ganador)
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Steven Yuen, Beef
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Estrella de reality show del año
Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules
Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians (Ganador)
Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Concursante del año
Anetra, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars (Ganador)
Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette
Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor
Iam Tongi, American Idol
Keke Palmer, That’s My Jam
Sasha Colby, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars
Programa de entrevistas diurno del año
Good Morning America
LIVE with Kelly and Mark
Sherri
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show (Ganador)
The View
Today
Talk show nocturno del año
Hart to Heart
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Daily Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (Ganador)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Anfitrión del año
Gordon Ramsay, Hell’s Kitchen
Jimmy Fallon, That’s My Jam (Ganador)
Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ryan Seacrest, American Idol
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Terry Crews, America’s Got Talent
Ganadores en MÚSICA
Artista masculino del año
Bad Bunny
Drake
Jack Harlow
Jung Kook (Ganador)
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Artista femenina del año
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Lainey Wilson
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift (Ganador)
Artista country masculino del año
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
HARDY
Jelly Roll (Ganador)
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Zach Bryan
Artista country femenina del año
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson (Ganador)
Megan Moroney
Shania Twain
Artista latino del año
Bad Bunny (Ganador)
Bizarrap
Feid
Manuel Turizo
Maluma
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Ozuna
Artista latina del año
Ángela Aguilar
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Shakira (Ganador)
Young Miko
Artista pop del año
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Jung Kook
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift (Ganador)
Artista hip-hop del año
Cardi B
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Latto
Nicki Minaj (Ganador)
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Artista R&B del año
Beyoncé (Ganador)
Brent Faiyaz
Janelle Monáe
SZA
Tems
The Weeknd
Usher
Victoria Moné
Nuevo artista del año
Coi Leray
Ice Spice (Ganador)
Jelly Roll
Jung Kook
Noah Kahan
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Stephen Sanchez
Mejor grupo o dueto del año
Dan + Shay
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Jonas Brothers
Old Dominion
Paramore
Stray Kids (Ganador)
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Canción del año
“Dance The Night”, Dua Lipa
“Fast Car”, Luke Combs
“Flowers”, Miley Cyrus
“Fukumean”, Gunna
“greedy”, Tate McRae
“Last Night”, Morgan Wallen
“Paint The Town Red” Doja Cat
“Vampire”, Olivia Rodrigo (Ganador)
Álbum del año
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
For All The Dogs, Drake
Gettin’ Old, Luke Combs
Guts, Olivia Rodrigo (Ganador)
Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G
Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny
One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen
Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj
Colaboración del año
“All My Life”, Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
“Barbie World”, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua (Ganador)
“Ella Baila Sola”, Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma
“First Person Shooter”, Drake Feat. J. Cole
“I Remember Everything”, Zach Bryan Feat. Kasey Musgraves
“Seven”; Jung Kook Feat. Latto
“TQG”, Karol G, Shakira
“Un x100to”, Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny
Gira de conciertos del año
+–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran
Coldplay: Music of the spheres world tour
Love On Tour, Harry Styles
Luke Combs World Tour
Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time World Tour
P!nk Summer Carnival Tour
Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé
Taylor Swift | The eras tour (Ganador)
Premios de CULTURA POP
Celebridad social del año
Britney Spears
Dwayne Johnson
Kim Kardashian
Kylie Jenner
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Selena Goméz
Taylor Swift (Ganador)
Actor de comedia del año
Baby J, John Mulaney
Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer
God Loves Me, Marlon Wayans
I’m An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes
Off The Record, Trevor Noah
Reality Check, Kevin Hart
Selective Outrage, Chris Rock (Ganador)
Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman
Atleta del año
Coco Gauff
Giannis Antetokounmpo
LeBron James
Lionel Messi
Sabrina Ionescu
Simone Biles
Stephen Curry
Travis Kelce (Ganador)
