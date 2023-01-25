¡CONÓCELOS! Estos son los nominados a los premios Oscars 2023

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas ya dio a conocer la lista de nominados para la 95° edición de los Premios Oscar, misma que se celebrará el domingo 12 de marzo en su ya tradicional sede, el Dolby Theatre de Los Angeles, California. La gala correrá bajo la conducción de Jimmy Kimmel.
La lista de nominados se reveló a través de una ceremonia celebrada en el Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater, en Beverly Hills, en punto de las 08:30 a.m. ET.
A continuación la lista de nominados:
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Hong Chau , The Whale
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
MÚSICA (partitura original)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN EN VIVO
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE EN ANIMACIÓN
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
MEJOR ACTOR EN UN PAPEL SECUNDARIO
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
Applause” de Tell It like a Woman
“Hold My Hand” de Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” de RRR
“This Is A Life” de Everything Everywhere All at Once
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL CORTO
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
All That Breathes”
“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”Golijov
“Fire of Love”
“A House Made of Splinters”
“Navalny”
MEJOR EDICIÓN
“The Banshees of Inisherin” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
“Elvis” Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Paul Rogers
“Tár” Monika Willi
“Top Gun: Maverick” Eddie Hamilton
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE INTERNACIONAL
Argentina, Argentina, 1985
Bélgica, Close
Alemania, All Quiet on the Western Front
Irlanda, The Quiet Girl
Polonia, EO
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
MEJOR EFECTOS VISUALES
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Foreve
Top Gun: Maverick
The Fabelmans
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
”Turning Red”
MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mesca, “Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg
“Tár”, Todd Field
“Triangle of Sadness”, Ruben Östlund
MEJOR PELÍCULA
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
