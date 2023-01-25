¡CONÓCELOS! Estos son los nominados a los premios Oscars 2023

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas ya dio a conocer la lista de nominados para la 95° edición de los Premios Oscar, misma que se celebrará el domingo 12 de marzo en su ya tradicional sede, el Dolby Theatre de Los Angeles, California. La gala correrá bajo la conducción de Jimmy Kimmel.

La lista de nominados se reveló a través de una ceremonia celebrada en el Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater, en Beverly Hills, en punto de las 08:30 a.m. ET.

A continuación la lista de nominados:

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Hong Chau , The Whale

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

MÚSICA (partitura original)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN EN VIVO

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE EN ANIMACIÓN

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

MEJOR ACTOR EN UN PAPEL SECUNDARIO

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Applause” de Tell It like a Woman

“Hold My Hand” de Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” de RRR

“This Is A Life” de Everything Everywhere All at Once

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL CORTO

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”Golijov

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny”

MEJOR EDICIÓN

“The Banshees of Inisherin” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

“Elvis” Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Paul Rogers

“Tár” Monika Willi

“Top Gun: Maverick” Eddie Hamilton

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE INTERNACIONAL

Argentina, Argentina, 1985

Bélgica, Close

Alemania, All Quiet on the Western Front

Irlanda, The Quiet Girl

Polonia, EO

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

MEJOR EFECTOS VISUALES

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Foreve

Top Gun: Maverick

The Fabelmans

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

”Turning Red”

MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mesca, “Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg

“Tár”, Todd Field

“Triangle of Sadness”, Ruben Östlund

MEJOR PELÍCULA

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness